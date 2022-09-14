$17M in IT equipment handed over to Guyana Police Force

to aid modernisation efforts

As a demonstration of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to working collaboratively with the Guyana Police Force to tackle crime, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, handed over some 38 pieces of Information Technology (IT) equipment to boost the force’s crime fighting capability.

The equipment will among other things, assist police in the recording of witness statements.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Anil Nandlall, S.C

The attorney general while noting the evidential importance of these statements in the Court of Law, emphasised the need for legibility, given the fact that historically, these statements would be handwritten.

“We have decided to move from that manual handwritten process to typed and computer-generated statements. This equipment is in an effort to provide resources to aid the police in having typed, printed and stored statements,” the minister explained.

He used this example to highlight the need for modernised methods of functionality within the police force.

The minister also noted the previous assistance extended to the police force through the Support for Criminal Justice Project, such as the renovation of the Brickdam Police station, and the training of police prosecutors.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Anil Nandlall, S.C handing over IT equipment to the Guyana Police Force

Funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and administered by the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the support for Criminal Justice Project entails assisting and enhancing the capability of the GPF, particularly in its prosecutorial and investigative duties.

“The government is working hand in hand with the state apparatus, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary to ensure that the state’s capability to tackle the issue of crime is improved on a continuous and systematic basis,” the AG added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus expressed gratitude to the government, disclosing that the equipment will serve to modernise and improve the quality of service in the prosecutorial section of the police force.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus

“We are aware of the challenges faced, and this donation will aid our ranks in inputting the information in the computer system and to have statements prepared in the proper format and in the required standard to aid the court in prosecuting and delivering justice. It will also aid the force in providing a better quality of service to citizens,” he disclosed.

The equipment will be distributed across various police stations.

