$18.2B to improve roads under Miscellaneous Roads/Drainage programme

– $28B for offset operational costs, security services, advance major road projects

Communities in the ten administrative regions will benefit from improved roadways and drainage as the Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved $18.2 billion in supplementary funds to advance the Ministry of Public Works’ Miscellaneous Roads/Drainage Programme.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly

Subject Minister Bishop Juan Edghill informed the Committee that these monies will be used to speed up the process in delivering quality roadways to residents in every community.

“The monies that are being sought here today is to accelerate and to continue to bring relief to the thousands of people who are waiting for their roads to be fixed,” Minister Edghill stated.

The minister related that the ministry is currently engaged in the construction of 1, 053 roads and have engaged more than 942 contractors to offset these works.

“We still got more people who want more roads and we are committing Sir, we intend to fix everybody’s roads because every citizen in every community, in every region, deserve to be driving, walking on the best roads,” the minister noted.

The sum of $28.4 billion was also approved; $7.2 billion will provide for additional inflows under the China Exim-Bank loan facility, to facilitate mobilisation advance for the reconstruction of Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau on the railway embankment road and Belfield to Orange Nassau on the East Coast Demerara highway.

In addition, over $2 billion will go towards providing resources under the Indian Line of Credit to facilitate advancement of works to support the East Bank-East Coast Demerara Road linkage.

A total of $938.2 million was approved to facilitate advancement of civil works on the Linden to Mabura Road Project, while $70 million was approved for the increase in security charges.

In addition, $279 million will provide resources for operational expenses for the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and $263 million for the Transport and Harbours Department, required for fuel subsidies for the ferry vessels and water taxis.

