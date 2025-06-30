185 years of service: GPF marks anniversary with record decline in crime

– Commissioner Hicken highlights 88 per cent drop in serious crime and calls for public partnership as Safeguarding Our Nation Episode 2 premieres July 1st

As the Guyana Police Force prepares to celebrate its 185th Anniversary tomorrow, July 1st, Safeguarding Our Nation announces the premiere of its second episode, featuring Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken outlining record drops in serious crime and a vision for rebuilding public trust.

In a candid conversation with moderator Marcia Hope, Commissioner Hicken described the Force’s transformation, driven by modern training, accountability, and stronger community partnerships.

“I joined the Force because I believed in protecting and serving the people of Guyana, and that mission hasn’t changed,” Commissioner Hicken said. “Today, we’re building a Police Service that is modern, professional, and trusted by all Guyanese.”

The episode features animated visuals illustrating the scale of progress, including the following graphic illustrating these results (available for publication):

While acknowledging that many citizens still feel unsafe, the Commissioner stressed that rebuilding trust is an ongoing priority: “We know crime isn’t just about numbers—it’s about how people feel. We are working every day to earn that trust, and we invite the public to hold us accountable and be our partners in building a safer Guyana.”

How to Watch:

Safeguarding Our Nation – Episode 2 premieres July 1st at 10:00 AM on:

• Facebook: Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana

Prison Service, all Joint Services, Office of the President, DPI, NCN

• Television: NCN Broadcast

• Radio: Radio Eve Leary

Join the conversation using #SafeguardingOurNation

About Safeguarding Our Nation:

Safeguarding Our Nation is a national conversation series on security, leadership, and public trust. Each episode features interviews with Guyana’s top security leaders, exploring challenges and reforms across policing, national defence, and community safety. The series aims to foster informed dialogue and give citizens a transparent look at how security institutions are evolving to serve the public.

Media Contact:

Marcia Hope

Moderator – Safeguarding Our Nation

+592-600-2481