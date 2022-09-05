$187.9M invested to train 2,166 in first quarter through BIT

A sum of $187.9 million was expended to train 2,166 persons in 34 skills in the first half of 2022, through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

BIT promotes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to satisfy the needs of the labour force in a number of sectors, specifically industrial.

An apprentice undergoing TVET training

Programmes offered through BIT include plumbing, carpentry, electrician, mechanics, food preparation, cake decoration, and information technology, among others.

Between January to June this year, some 61 males and 910 females underwent training in areas of general cosmetology, interior decoration, and commercial food preparation among others through the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

Another 285 persons graduated under the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) initiative in the first half of the year, while 2,715 women and girls are expected to start courses in the second half.

Moreover, 1,175 persons under the age of 25 will be trained under the National Youth Programme in areas of carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical installation, welding, and fabrication works at the Kuru Kuru, Sophia, and Vryman’s Erven Training centres.

Additionally, 70 persons will be trained in block-making under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s community-based Employment Stimulation Project in the second half of the year.

Established in 1910 under the Industrial Act Chapter 39:04 of the Laws of Guyana, BIT carries out the regulatory functions for all apprenticeship schemes as well as issues certificates of competency to apprentices upon successful completion of their training.

Among the key objectives, is to ensure that the industrial sector develops a highly trained and competent workforce, which led BIT to expand its training programme to meet the requirement of the present-day job market in all ten administrative regions.

The training arm of government plans to continue coordinating, regulating and certifying training at the artisan or craft level that responds to the technical and manpower needs of the society by ensuring that occupational competencies are attained.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-year Report, a total of 119 students from nine secondary schools were identified to complete four Level One Caribbean Vocational Qualification programmes in the third quarter of this year.

The focus will be in areas of commercial food preparation, crops and soils, fabric decoration, and furniture making.

The report disclosed that the programmes will be extended to additional students in secondary schools from September 2022.

The missive also stated that the design of the Guyana Technical Training College has commenced, and will include the GuySuCo Training School at Port Mourant, that will provide additional facilities for training programmes in collaboration with the private sector.

The location for the college has been identified and construction will commence in the second half of the year.

