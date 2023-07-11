$1B to be expended for infrastructural works in Region Nine

Some $1 billion in infrastructural works will be executed in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a consultation with various stakeholders at the Regional Democratic Council office in Lethem.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill held a consultation with several stakeholders in Lethem, Region Nine

He noted that government will continue to modernise and enhance the road networks in the region.

“We have an allocation that we want to programme for the rest of this year, of $1 billion- to be executed between now and December 31,” the minister stated.

These works will complement the $1.8 billion already set aside for works in several areas, including Lethem, Central Rupununi, and South Pakaraimas. These are areas that have been identified, examined, and integrated into the public works ministry’s work programme.

Minister Edghill noted that consultations help to highlight key areas in need of development, and form part of government’s strategic approach to people-centred development.

“This consultation is part of the approach we are taken, as opposed to just our officers coming to us with roads that need fixing or a letter from the mayor or a request from the regional chairman. What we want to do is sit with all the stakeholders and discuss what has been done, what is being considered, how much money is available and how best we can use that to bring the greatest impact and benefits to the people,” minister Edghill explained.

Further, the minister assured that systems will be put in place to employ contractors and engineers from within the region.

The minister’s visit to Region Nine saw the inspection of the 45 bridges linking Mabura to Lethem.

Present at the consultation were Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock, Lethem Mayor John Macedo, as well as members of the town council.

