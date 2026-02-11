$2.74B allocated for stelling upgrades in Budget 2026

– A total of $227 billion approved in the Committee of Supply

A sum of $2.74 billion has been allocated in Budget 2026 for the improvement of stellings, as part of the government’s broader efforts to expand Guyana’s river transport network.

An artist’s impression of the Parika International Port Facility in Region Three.

The allocation forms part of the $227 billion approved in the Committee of Supply on Wednesday, for the expansion of the infrastructure sector.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, outlined how the funds will be spent, with major works planned for the Parika and Supenaam stellings.

He said the Parika Stelling is being transformed into what will be known as the Parika Port or terminal.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

An allocation of $68 million has been set aside for architectural design, while construction is already underway on the three lots.

A fourth lot, estimated at $300 million, will include additional infrastructure.

Access roads and a parking apron at Parika will cost $110 million, while $120 million has been earmarked to install vehicle scales.

The construction of an administrative building, a waiting area and a marshalling centre is expected to cost $150 million.

In total, more than $700 million will be spent at Parika in 2026, with a further $500 million allocated for upgrades at Supenaam.

Minister Edghill said Supenaam has become a key transport hub for Essequibo, but warned that its facilities require urgent attention.

“Supenaam is becoming a hotspot, and people in Essequibo are very pleased with the level of connectivity that they are enjoying, but the facilities there are ageing,” he said.

He noted that repairs to the catwalk and the damaged link span bridge are urgently needed, resulting in the suspension of roll-on, roll-off ferry services on Friday and Saturday this week.

Only sideboarding will be available during that period.

Plans are also in place to expand the northern ferry docking terminal and complete general upgrades to the facilities at Supenaam.

Turning to road upgrades, Minister Edghill said $10 billion has been allocated to upgrade hinterland roads.

Road works in hinterland community

Of this sum, $3.15 billion will be used to complete multi-year projects currently underway in Regions Five, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

New road works include the continuation of the road link to Maruca and Kwebana in Region One, covering 26 kilometres.

He mentioned that the Linden to Lethem Road, currently a dirt road, is being improved to asphalt as part of the government’s plan to connect with South America.

He added that the movement will open new opportunities for businesses in Guyana.

Meanwhile, similar upgrades are planned for the Orealla to Kwakwani road, with the final 20 kilometres to be completed.

The road from Kwakwani to Ituni, originally a mining road, is being improved to handle more vehicles.

Additional works include upgrades at the Five Miles housing scheme, Mora Camp, and the rehabilitation of the Daag Point main access road.

In total, 235 projects across Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten are being planned, valued at $6.849 billion.

The minister said the government’s hinterland development policy focuses on simultaneous, high-quality projects, with materials provided by the state and labour that is sourced from local communities to boost economic activity and skills training.