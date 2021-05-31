20 businesses benefit from training on leveraging technology for business growth

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce – through the Department of Commerce – hosted a one-day training workshop on Leveraging Technology for Business Growth today. The training forms part of a wider vision of the ministry to digitalize the economy.

On Thursday 27th May, 20 businesses from across the country participated in this virtual workshop delivered by ActionCoach as part of the Ministry’s efforts to assist businesses with adopting coping mechanisms in light of the pandemic.

This training focused on the digital transformation of businesses with the aim of providing alternative and attractive avenues for growth, innovation and product/service differentiation. Its aim was to empower businesses on leveraging technology and digitizing platforms to transform their operations, with the aim of building new business models, overhauling the customer and after sales experience, accessing and marketing in new market segments or geographical locations and supporting the provision of radically different product or service delivery.

Given the nature of Guyanese businesses and the fact that COVID-19 has deterred some operations, the training sought to connect brick and mortar businesses to the digital realm – to help boost sustainability and provide alternative approaches to meeting market demands. By the end of the training, businesses were expected to have working knowledge on the development and utilization of strategies for the introduction or intensified use of technology.

The Ministry plans to continue offering assistance to businesses in this regard. The next training session is scheduled for July 2021. Businesses that are interested in this training can contact the Department of Commerce on 225-6011 or via email: nnamdeo@mintic.gov.gy.