200 acres of pasture, improved irrigation for Vriesland farmers

Residents and farmers of Vriesland, West Bank Demerara, had the opportunity to voice their concerns and receive direct responses from Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during a community outreach on Wednesday morning.

The minister’s visit followed a commitment made by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the residents of the area.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha met with residents and farmers of Region Three

Minister Mustapha highlighted the government’s significant investments in modernising Guyana’s agriculture sector.

“What we are doing to modernise the sector… over the past four years we have built over 600 shade houses. We have moved a step further; we have built hydroponics farms. We have the largest hydroponics farm in the Caribbean at Mon Repos” the minister explained.

Minister Mustapha also emphasised the substantial allocation of $104.6 billion to the agriculture sector in the 2024 national budget. “We, as a government, have to ensure that the agriculture sector remains viable,” he told residents.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha engaging with a resident of region Three

Farmers and livestock producers from Vriesland and nearby communities expressed general satisfaction with the ministry’s initiatives. However, there are some pressing issues, including the lack of adequate grazing land for livestock, as housing developments have reduced available pasture.

To address these issues, the minister announced that the Ministry will collaborate with farmers to develop 200 acres of pasture land. It will support farmers in improving their livestock breeds.

Concerns about drainage and irrigation were also raised. Minister Mustapha assured farmers that each Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region Three will receive machinery to enhance drainage systems and protect farmlands from flooding.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha met with residents and farmers of Region Three

Further technical assistance is on the way, with teams from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) scheduled to visit the area to guide safe, modern, and sustainable farming practices.

Farmers will also benefit from additional support, including fertilizers and materials for constructing shade houses, further bolstering their production capacity.

Minister Mustapha reiterated that these interventions are part of the government’s broader commitment to ensuring that farmers across Guyana receive the resources, technical assistance, and infrastructure they need to thrive, as the agriculture sector continues to evolve and expand.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

