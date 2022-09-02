200 Families Receive House Lots during West Dem. Secondary Outreach

Some two hundred (200) families were allocated house lots in Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg, Region Three, during an outreach at the West Demerara Secondary School on Friday.

The outreach, which was geared towards addressing housing matters in the region, was led by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority. Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube and Vice Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand were also present.

Minister of Housing and Water Hon. Collin Croal during his remarks

During the outreach allottees were allowed to pull their respective lot number and make an initial payment.

Minister Croal in his remarks acknowledged that the exercise is not sufficient to meet the housing demand in Region Three. However, he noted that in the coming weeks, a massive allocation exercise will be held in the region under the Ministry’s flagship ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive.

(From Right) An excited allottee holds her son as picks her house lot from an envelope held by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

Region Three has approximately 14,000 pending land applications. In an effort to meet this demand, the Minister said that new lands are being sought after and plans for the construction of some 500 low-income homes are progressing.

Also, approximately $3.4 billion is being expended on infrastructure development at five new housing developments in the region, namely: Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Edinburg, Meten-Meer-Zorg and Stewartville. The works include the installation of water supply networks and the construction of access roads, bridges, culverts and drainage networks.

An allottee (left) picks her house lot from an envelope held by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (right)

Minister Croal also underscored several incoming government projects for the region, such as the Schoonord, West Bank Demerara to Crane, West Coast Demerara, four-lane highway, which is being executed under the Ministry of Housing and Water. The proposed highway is expected to run 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometres). It will reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor; while at the same time modernising the country’s infrastructure and creating avenues for housing and commercial development. The region will also benefit from a new Demerara River bridge, as well as, improvements in the education and health sectors.

Residents during the meeting

