200 Kopinang households now energy secured

Min Sukhai, Indian High Commissioner delivers solar home systems

Two hundred households in the Amerindian village of Kopinang nestled in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight are now energy secured as the village council on Sunday officially received solar panels through the government’s 30,000 Solar Home Energy Systems.

Kopinang is now the second to last village to receive their energy systems in Region Eight, signaling yet another commitment to the Amerindians being fulfilled.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai accompanied by Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang, First Secretary at the High Commission Mukesh Kaushik and Dr G Rudra Narishma Rao from the Guyana Energy Agency among others participated in the programme’s launching.

During Minister Sukhai’s interaction with residents, the administration’s commitment to bridging the energy divide was reiterated.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang

“There’s a wide gap that still exist between what obtains in the coastal area and what obtains in the hinterland and all across Guyana, there are hundreds of villages and communities that are still not connected to a regional grid,” she stated.

Acknowledging that Guyana and India share a longstanding relationship, Dr Telang expressed that the Indian is happy to support the government in this venture.

The 30,000 solar units were acquired through a US$7.2 million line of credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India through the Exim Bank.

“I am really happy that this particular project is going to make a big difference … when it comes to families across the length and breadth of Guyana, more importantly indigenous people,” the Indian High Commissioner expressed.

Each system is designed with a 160-megawatt solar PV panel which lasts for 25 years and a charge controller unit with a lithium-ion battery to power two 9-watt LED lamps, and one 12-watt desk fan with a duration of five years.

Additionally, each home energy system is equipped with two USB ports for charging portable electronic devices.

The continuation of the Solar Home Energy Systems demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing affordable, stable and reliable energy for every household.

