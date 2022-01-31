2022 Budget is a boost to Guyana’s transforming economy – Min Anand Persaud

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, M.P, said Budget 2022 has been crafted to complement the country’s evolving economy and advance the development of the people.

Minister Persaud participated in the first day of the national budget debate on Monday, where he defended the government’s $552.9 billion budget.

Minister within Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, MP

He told the National Assembly that, “the budget is also geared at creating wealth by leading to tremendous improvements in the livelihoods and standards of living for all Guyanese.

It aims to restore the confidence in our economy through this government’s massive investment in our infrastructure, health, education, tourism, agriculture, security, housing, and other sectors.”

Minister Persaud said this year’s budget is in keeping with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of creating a people centered and community-oriented agenda.

He said citizens will soon benefit from another series of measures aimed at bringing relief to the cost of living amid the pandemic.

Government announced last Wednesday that the income tax threshold will be increased from $65,000 to $75,000 and the ‘Because we Care’ cash grant from $15,000 to $25,000.

Senior citizens will also see an increase in old age pension from $25,000 to $28,000 and public assistance from $12,000 to $14,000 each month.

“This is purposeful spending and this move is called prudent financial management. Everyone will benefit from our spending. It is our intention, Mr. Speaker, to build a rich country with rich people. We are striving to live an even better and progressive life under this government,” the minister added.

He noted the $5 billion allocated to the launch of the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) to enhance the aesthetics of communities.

Some $714 million has also been allocated to finance grants to Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) to improve their services to local communities.

Minister Persaud sent a strong message to all underperforming local organs especially the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

“You either shape or face the stringent consequences. Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities can no longer afford to play with our people’s livelihoods at the community level. NDCs must ensure their environment is kept clean and there is no buildup of solid waste.”

During the latter half of 2020, the local government ministry began rehabilitation works on the East La Penitence, East Ruimveldt, Mon Repos, and Corriverton markets.

Some $125.2 million and $55 million have also been earmarked to construct and rehabilitate the access roads for Blairmont Waste Management Facility Phase One and Rose Hall landfill, respectively. It will also see the upgrade of the existing disposal sites at Corriverton, St. Ignatius and Aishalton, Matthews Ridge, Leguan, Wakenaam, Mabaruma, Kwakwani and Mahdia at the cost of $90 million.

This year’s national budget was presented under the theme, ‘Steadfast against all challenges, Resolute in building our One Guyana.’