2024 budget makes provision for $1B in subventions to support municipalities, NDCs

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has been allotted with $1 billion in subventions to support municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the 2024 National Budget.

The sum allocated was announced by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, on Monday during his presentation.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, presenting at the 2024 National Budget on Monday

The minister said that the government will always work to ensure that all Local Democratic Organs (LDO) are supported equally and efficiently.

“Mr Speaker, the local government forms a main pillar of a strong democracy. We will continue to provide support to all our municipalities and NDCs. Mr Speaker, to support these objectives, we continue to provide direct cash assistance through subventions per Local Democratic Organs. The amount of $1 billion is budgeted to be transferred as subventions,” the finance minister disclosed.

This money will help the LDOs to fund various projects for the development of the NDC’s catchment areas.

As such, more machines can be procured to aid in the cleanliness of the villages while small rehabilitation projects on roads and recreational facilities can be done.

Meanwhile, as time goes by and more developmental works will be undertaken.

He noted that the local government body will always be strengthened, as it is one of the sectors to heavily impacts the lives of people, both near and far.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

