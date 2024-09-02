2025 energy expo to offer engaging activities, innovative digital experience

Guyana’s premier Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is set for its fourth installment, offering an array of engaging activities designed to showcase the socio-economic and cultural strengths of the nation to a global audience.

The event was officially launched at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, on Monday.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

Themed ‘Connecting the dots: Integrating the future,’ the event is poised to attract at least 7,000 delegates, feature over 180 booths, and host more than 70 distinguished speakers at the Marriott Hotel from February 18-21 2025.

Among the new initiatives and activities planned are an energy run/walk and an essay competition, the latter of which will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Additionally, a ‘Taste of Guyana’ event will be organised to introduce delegates to authentic Guyanese cuisine, in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

Another major attraction includes a conference village, featuring a farmer’s market and arts and crafts vendors. The conference is also introducing an innovative digital experience with the ‘Energy Conference Suite,’ featuring a dedicated app and website.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, delivered remarks at the launching event, welcoming the new diverse aspects of the premier event.

He believes that Guyana is emerging as a role model among new oil-producing nations, as the government has implemented policies that have expanded and incentivised all sectors of the economy.

“Today when we launch our energy conference, it is not only an energy conference but is a supply chain expo. Because all of these sectors are critical in building out the oil and gas sector in Guyana,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, the natural resources minister further pointed out that with the enactment of the 2021 Local Content Legislation, agriculture, tourism, construction and other industries have experienced significant expansion.

“That was the intention of our government when we passed the Local Content Bill…Today we have seen many local entrepreneurs, many local businesses being a part of Guyana’s oil and gas sector. And when we were crafting our framework and the architecture…It was exactly to ensure that Guyanese play a part in the oil and gas sector,” the minister stated.

Minister Bharrat also urged to maximise the opportunities presented before them, and fully participate in the high-profile conference.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kiana Wilburg

The conference’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kiana Wilburg, noted that some of the key topics that will feature on the agenda include a just energy transition, financing sustainable development initiatives, developing a workforce for the future, building resilient supply chains and promoting the advancement of women in energy.

“In addition to the main four-day event, we will introduce parallel sessions that delve into technical and specialised topics relevant to industry professionals. These sessions will cover areas such as renewable energy integration, supply chain optimisation, the application of AI to improve efficiency and resilience, and so much more,” she further relayed.

The platform will also be used to invite delegates to immerse themselves in the Mashramani Activities, in keeping with the conference’s ambition to showcase Guyana’s rich cultural tapestry.

Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop; President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge and CEO of V75 Inc, Eldon Marks also delivered remarks.

Scene from the launching of the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown Scene from the launching of the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown Scene from the launching of the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown Scene from the launching of the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

