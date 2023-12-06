203 solar panels distributed to Tigerbone Banakari, Long Creek to improve electricity access

Some 203 residents from Tigerbone Banakari, and neighbouring village Long Creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, are now benefitting from the government’s 30,000 per household solar power programme.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy on Tuesday led the distribution exercise at the Tigerbone Banakari information and communications technology hub.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy during remarks

Ariel Eswick of Long Creek is confident that the solar panel will help reduce her expenses and provide comfort to the children while completing their school work.

“Before the solar panel, we would light a flambo because there was no other form of light. With receiving the solar panel, we will be able to get more electricity to do our work plus when our children have to go to school, they will be able to do their work at night, so they do not have to rush to do it in the morning, when they do not have enough time,” Eswick told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Resident of Long Creek, Ariel Eswick

Teacher attached to the Long Creek Primary School, Melissa Famey was elated to receive her solar panel and recalled the hardships she faced while preparing for her examinations.

“Life before solar, we used to use kero lamps most of the time to study. The solar panel is a great help because getting up at night and planning for work the next day used to be challenging without light,” Miss Famey stated.

A resident after receiving the solar panel and accessories

Meanwhile, an elder of the community, Maureen Famey spoke of her experiences throughout the years with poor electricity and she now anticipates a brighter future for her family.

Community Development Council (CDC) Chairman, James Williams was elated that his community will now have a safer environment, and enjoy a reduction in electricity expenses.

A resident after receiving the solar panel and accessories

During his address to the gathering, Minister McCoy explained that the distribution of solar panels is part of the government’s manifesto commitment to ensure that all communities have access to electricity.

“The solar panel distribution is in keeping with our promise to deliver energy to the people in the off-grid areas such as Banakari and Long Creek…Within three years of our government, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been able to deliver on 95 per cent of our Manifesto promises, and in many cases, we have exceeded investments in many areas that have not been captured in the Manifesto,” Minister McCoy noted.

A resident after receiving the solar panel and accessories

According to the minister, through the carbon credit funds, the communities have provided $18 million to Tigerbone Banakari and $15 million to Long Creek for community development ventures.

