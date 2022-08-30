$210M for roads, revetment works in St Ignatius, Region Nine

-$5M for first phase of reconstruction of Benab

Residents of St. Ignatius, Region Nine will benefit from major roads, bridges and revetment work to the tune of $210 million, as government accelerates infrastructure development in hinterland regions.

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali addressing the residents of St Ignatius

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday, said that contracts have been awarded to complete revetment works at a cost of $130 million, and another $80 million to complete the two bridges and start the road from the St Ignatius Bridge to Stock Farm.

The head of state was at the time addressing residents of the Central Rupununi village as part of a cabinet outreach in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region.

“That is $210 million of investment to make your life better, to make your life easier,”President Ali told residents.

Another $80 million has been set aside for urgent upgrades to the Moco Moco road, bringing ease to the more than 500 residents living there, President Ali stated. That community is also located in central Rupununi and borders St Ignatius village.

The president noted that while the government is undertaking these community projects, major infrastructural projects are underway that will bring substantial economic benefits to the region.

Residents of St Ignatius village during the meeting with President Ali

One such project is the construction of the $US190 million Linden to Mabura Hill Road for which the contract was signed back in May. That project will be complemented by the 32 bridges slated for construction from Kurupukari to Lethem at a cost of close to $4 Billion.

“But that does not fix the immediate problems…I know that we have difficulties in that trail [Linden to Lethem] because of the excessive rainfall,” he told the residents.

To address the issue in the short term, the president said that the government, through the regional administration, will be procuring additional equipment to maintain the road.

“We are going to get the region to work with the communities to help with the maintenance of this road while we are doing major infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ali announced that $5 million will be made available to reconstruct the village meeting place- the Benab.

“Before the end of this week, the first transfer of $5 million will be made for the commencement of the building of your benab,” the president committed.

Further to that, $5 Million will be invested to upgrade the pavilion and other amenities at the St Ignatius Community Centre Ground.

President Ali said that funds will be made available in the 2023 National Budget to address the extension of the school at Kumu, which is a satellite village of St Ignatius.

In the area of Tourism, support will be provided to Kumu and neighbouring Quarrie village will benefit from support to develop its tourism product.

Hospitality training will be provided to persons within the areas who will be employed under the part-time jobs programme.

As it relates to agriculture and food security, President Ali said the government will work with the communities to develop their food production strategy. Support will be provided in the form of training, research and development.

President Ali was joined by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock.

