22 Essequibo residents get financial assistance through steel, cement subsidy programme

Myrtle Vanlange is among the 22 Region Two families who are now able to build their homes after receiving financial support through the government’s steel and cement subsidy programme on Friday.

The vouchers were presented by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues, during a housing outreach at the regional housing office at Takuba Lodge Compound in Anna Regina along the Essequibo coast.

A recipient receives his steel and cement voucher from Minister Croal

Vanlange, who had always desired her own home, acquired her land 10 years ago but could not start any construction work.

“It is difficult for me now to pay rent. I used to work but I’m getting older. I can’t afford to build a house. That is the reason why I asked for help. I am happy to get this help,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Cletus DaSilva expressed gratitude for the government’s assistance as he now has the money needed to build a more stable and comfortable home.

Recipient, Cletus DaSilva signs for his steel and cement voucher

“I want to build a 30 by 20 cement house. I feel glad that I get it [the subsidy]. If the house costs a couple of million dollars, this would be a good help as I now have the money,” DaSilva said.

Gregory Tyrell highlighted that the voucher would provide him with the support needed.

“Right now, I am feeling extremely excited and quite fortunate. This would help me a lot in terms of reducing the money I will spend on materials,” he added.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen, hands over steel and cement voucher to recipient, Gregory Tyrell

Under this programme, homebuilders constructing houses valued at $6 million or below are given one sling of cement and steel.

Those constructing homes valued between $6 million and $25 million are given two slings of cement.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had announced the programme in July 2022.

It continues to encourage home construction and ownership countrywide and stimulate economic growth in various region.

Minister Rodrigues presents a steel and cement voucher to a recipient Minister Rodrigues presents a steel and cement voucher to a recipient A recipient signs for her steel and cement voucher

