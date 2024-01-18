232 tourism businesses licensed in 2023

Guyana’s tourism sector continues to expand with more persons getting involved in tourism businesses, with some 232 businesses being licensed in 2023 alone.

This year again existing and potential tourism businesses will have the opportunity to get licensed, as the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to host its tourism business licensing clinic at the Arthur Chng Conference Centre on Friday.

GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh noted that the activity brought much success and resolved issues in compliance for tourism businesses last year.

“Our target this year is to get 250 businesses and guides at a minimum, and these clinics are certainly one of the ways that the GTA will use to get that figure attained,” Baksh explained.

He noted that the authority will also give support services to businesses that require additional guidance, training, and capacity building throughout the year.

The activity will see compliance and licensing agencies including the Guyana Revenue Authority, National Insurance Scheme, Environmental Protection Agency, Guyana Invest, Central Housing and Planning Authority, Maritime Administration, Mayor and Town Council.

Insurance Companies will also be present at the event.

Baksh said the agency anticipates the participation of a minimum of 75 businesses attending the clinic.

Persons engaged in the licensing clinic last year

“So that stakeholders within our industry, hoteliers, tour operators [and] guides can come and get those burning questions answered, get updates, make payments, and so forth. the aim is to get everybody under a singular roof so that the process is very seamless and matters can be addressed at that one point in time,” the director underscored.

To register, persons can call the GTA on telephone number 219-0093-6 or send a WhatsApp 638-5111.

