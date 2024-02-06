$238M for new, rehabilitated Region Eight schools in 2024

The sum of $238 million was allocated for the construction of educational facilities and the payment of retention in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) this year.

The allocation will be utilised for various projects, including the construction of primary schools and teachers’ living quarters along the Kuribrong Wailong, Potaro River and Pennak in North Pakaraima.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

During the considerationthe consideration of estimates and expenditures of the 2024 budget, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructural landscape for students and teachers.

The minister was asked by an opposition member of parliament to detail how the money would be spent for each area that was listed in the budget estimates.

“The primary schools at Kuribrong Wailong, Pennak, and Red Creek are $20 million each while the teachers’ living quarters for these areas are $13. 5 million each as well.

The construction of the secondary school at Monkey Mountain is $26.5 million and the primary school at Kamana is $13.7 million,” Minister Parag further stated.

She further noted that there is a retention amounting to $2 million for the Karisparu Primary School. The rehabilitation project for this school commenced in mid-2023.

Retention refers to the sum withheld from a contractor until the job is completed.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag and her team at the consideration of estimates and expenditures of the 2024 budget

Additionally, during this year another $94 million will be spent for the completion of the Kato dormitory.

When questioned by the opposition regarding the expenditure in 2023 for the aforementioned dormitory, the Minister explained that the sum of $190 million was spent prior on the project last year.

“I am informed by the region that upon completion, it will be a modern facility that will be outfitted with the necessary fire prevention mechanisms and safety measures,’ she asserted.

This is being done to provide students with improved living conditions, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

