2500 youths trained in robotics for 2023 – Min. Ramson

The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has been able to train some 2,500 youths in robotics in 2023.

The training saw youths benefitting from enhanced problem-solving skills exercises and confidence boosting sessions. They also benefitted from training exercises which sought to prepare them for future careers in the robotics field.

Minister of Youth, Culture and Sport, Charles Ramson highlighting the ministry’s achievements in 2023

Additionally, a total of 17 robotic hubs were established in 2023, bringing the amount to 36 in three years since the PPP/C Administration took office.

The statistics were provided by Minister Charles Ramson Jr, when he hosted a media conference Friday last at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister Ramson underscored that it is evident that Guyanese youths have an “appetite” for growth and learning, due to the surging participation in the various programmes offered through the ministry.

“We had 1100 young people registered for the science fair and participate across ten regions. You had over 9000 attending those science fairs in total,” Minster Ramson relayed.

The fair, the minister alluded to, provided a platform where children can be creative and generate innovative and modern solutions.

Meanwhile, the government expanded the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) in 2023, adding activities including agriculture, karate, videography, photography, and archery.

The programme offers young individuals a well-rounded, non-competitive initiative of voluntary activities that fosters personal exploration and development, self-sufficiency, resilience, accountability to oneself, and a commitment to serving their community.

“This here is a much more focused and innovative way to get young people interested in being part of the ministry’s programme that they can use towards their development,” the sport minister stated.

He explained that the programme was dormant from 2017 to 2022. However, after it was relaunched, about 4000 young people were trained, with 95 per cent consisting primarily of the younger population.

Minister Ramson said the government remains steadfast in its commitment to youth development, pledging greater expansion for the year 2024.



“There is a lot of emphasis that you will get in 2024 on training in communities and young people being engaged in these training programmes, so that they can help to open up different avenues for themselves,” Minister Ramson affirmed.

