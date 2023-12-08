‘$25,000 cash grant will go a far way’ – Region Three pensioner

Pensioners living in various communities across Region Three have expressed gratitude to the government as they received their one-off cash grant on Friday.

Pensioners will benefit from a financial initiative that will see each recipient receiving $25,000. This injection of much-needed disposable income will empower thousands of senior folks.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several beneficiaries in the communities of Zeelugt, Goed Intent, and Den Amstel.

Yvonne Liverpool expressed her happiness for the government’s support, emphasising the significant impact it will have.

“Well, I feel happy about it because it can go a very far way,” Liverpool told DPI.

Recipient, Rambarran Churriman stated that the assistance is timely and will provide major help during the holiday season.

“It will be a good boost for the pensioner them whosoever receives their pension in this season which is the Christmas season,” Churriman stated.

Another senior citizen Ropasingh Mansingh said “I am very grateful for this at least it could help in some way in the home… Seeing that it is around the holiday time now, I can buy a little gift for small children around.”

Pensioner Alwin Bhisham also shared similar sentiments

“It’s wonderful and I appreciate it. I get extra money for my holiday and extra money to spend in my pocket,” Bhisham noted.

Public Assistance one-off cash grant of $35,000 is also currently being distributed along with pension and public assistance 2024 booklets, as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues its outreaches nationwide.

