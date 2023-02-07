$250M La Parfaite Harmonie roadworks progressing smoothly

Residents of La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) can soon expect smooth traversing of many of the community’s internal roads, as construction works are currently progressing smoothly there.

The government has injected some $250 million to construct and rehabilitate a series of derelict roads to rigid concrete pavement.

Works are currently advancing in La Parfaite Harmonie

This is according to a statement from the Public Works Ministry.

The road network’s transformation continues to take shape in heavily traversed areas, such as those near schools and grocery stores.

These works are underway at the access road from the Independence Arch to Lust-en-Rust, Primary and Nursery School Streets, First Avenue (Phase One), as well as Third and Fifth Streets.

In furthering the ministry’s miscellaneous roads programme, a number of roads are well underway in several communities, to foster development at the community level.

Expected to ease traffic congestion along the Great Diamond-Mocha thoroughfare, paving works are also underway at 6th Avenue Diamond, a project for which some $184 million was expended.

Contracts have already been signed for the rehabilitation of over 1,000 roads countrywide. This year’s budget allocates some $31.9 billion for the continuance of the ministry’s miscellaneous roads project.

Some $136 billion has also been allocated to the ministry for the advancement of these works on roads and bridges.

In 2022, $39.8 billion was expended under the miscellaneous, urban and hinterland roads programme for the construction, upgrading and rehabilitation of roads in several of the coastal and hinterland communities.

