2,600 individuals in chronic disease clinics – Region Six RHO

A total of 2,600 persons have been registered in the chronic disease clinics at various health centres in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Regional Health Officer, Dr Vishalya Sharma, emphasised that this significant figure underscores the residents’ dedication to disease prevention within the region.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Vishalya Sharma speaking with some of the residents at Region Six

Dr Sharma was speaking at the recent commissioning of the $20 million Schepmoed Health Centre, East Bank Berbice.

“We are extremely happy to see the numbers go up at the health centre. It means that we are taking care of ourselves and that we are more into disease prevention. We don’t want to see you at the hospital at the stage where we can’t help you or when minimal help can be done,” Dr Sharma told residents.

He reported that out of the 2,600 individuals, 706 are participants in the HEARTS Programme at the Port Mourant Health Centre. This initiative offers a range of effective and practical interventions aimed at enhancing the management of risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

With significant investments being made to better the region’s primary healthcare system, the regional health officer charged the residents to take advantage of all the services being offered at the local health facilities.

“I would like to implore and encourage the rest of Region Six to please visit your nearest health centres. You will see for yourself that the various services have been expanded because we are not only adding facilities but bringing more benefits to you,” the RHO expressed to the residents who were present.

In addition to the physical infrastructure upgrades, she highlighted that the government has been making large investments in technologically advanced equipment for the health centres.

Over the last few years, five electrocardiogram (EKG) machines and a modern ultrasound machine were placed at various health centres in the region. This initiative aims to alleviate the burden on regional hospitals and improve accessibility to these essential diagnostic services for residents.

