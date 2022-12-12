279 Region 10 residents certified in various skills

Some 279 persons from Kwakwani and Linden, Region Ten have been certified in various skill sets by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The trainees received certificates from Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, BIT Chief Executive Officer Richard Maughn, and other officials over the last two days.

Minister Hamilton delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony held in Linden, Region 10

Sixty-five persons from Kwakwani earned certification in welding and fabrication, electrical installation, joinery, commercial food preparation, plumbing, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, 214 Lindeners are now certified in heavy-duty equipment operations, motor vehicle repairs, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, joinery, AC repairs and refrigeration, small engine repairs, auto electricity, garment and construction, cake decoration, agro-processing and cosmetology.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, BIT CEO Richard Maughn and other officials pose with Lindeners who received their certification in various skillsets

Minister Hamilton thanked the participants for completing the courses and recognising the importance of acquiring skill sets.

“We have made you employable with a skill. Now you have to become employed. For those who are not employed, …. you now have to get up and get. It’s no longer sit down and cry, we have to be prepared,” the minister expressed.

The minister said $75.4 million was expended by the government through the BIT to facilitate training for 682 persons in Region Ten for 2022.

Some 354 males and 328 females will graduate in various skill sets by the end of 2022.

Additionally, BIT’s CEO noted that the institute will continue to train persons to build qualified and capable personnel in the region and Guyana.

Kwakwani residents pose for a photo with Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton and other officials at the graduation ceremony in Kwakwani, Region 10

“Don’t be just content with the skills you have received from the training over the few months that you were trained, but be willing to always go after new developmental opportunities. And when you do that, you will remain relevant and you will remain marketable and will be able to make meaningful contributions to your company that you will be employed, engaged with,” he told the graduates.

The training forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s effort to upskill every Guyanese, who will in turn contribute to the rapidly transforming economy.

