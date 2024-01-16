$28.7B allocated for the construction, maintenance of educational facilities in 2024

In keeping with the aim of ensuring equitable access to education, a sum of $28.7 billion has been budgeted for the continued construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of educational infrastructure in 2024.

This was highlighted by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his 2024 budget presentation in the National Assembly, on Monday.

Major works ongoing on a section of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School

With the achievement of universal access to primary education, Guyana is well on track to achieve universal secondary education by the year 2025.

“This requires, at a minimum, adequate places in the school system across our national geography, bearing in mind of course, the geographic distribution of our population. We will continue to invest in adequate school infrastructure to ensure that every single child has a comfortable place in nursery, primary and secondary education,” Minister Singh emphasised.

Construction works ongoing at Christ Church Secondary School

Several new secondary schools were completed in 2023 including Abram Zuil Secondary, Good Hope Secondary, Yarrowkabra, St Joseph’s High, St Winefride’s, and Bishop’s High, amongst others.

Meanwhile, infrastructural works have been advanced at other secondary schools including Christ Church, St George’s High, Hosororo, Karasabai, North Ruimveldt, North West, St. Mary’s, and Tuschen, amongst others.

The sum totalling more than $16 billion has been allocated for secondary school buildings throughout the country in 2024.

“We will continue to work on all of these buildings in 2024. And we will begin secondary schools at other locations including Aishalton, Christianburg, Jawalla, Micobie, and Kopinang, among others,” he highlighted.

At the primary level, over $3.1 billion has been budgeted for primary school buildings in 2024.

“In 2024, construction will begin at other locations that include Foulis, Mibikuri, and Tuschen. Mr Speaker, over $3 billion has been budgeted for nursery school buildings. Further, rehabilitative work will be done on dormitories and teachers living quarters,” the senior minister reported.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

