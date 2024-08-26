28 Santa Aratack residents complete bamboo, rattan product development training

Twenty-eight residents of Santa Aratack Mission, Region Three have completed the Bamboo and Rattan Products Development training programme.

The initiative, launched a month ago, was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the International Centre for Bamboo & Rattan, with support from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana.

GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh, Chinese Embassy representatives, and graduates of the weaving training programme

At the graduation ceremony on Saturday, Merlene Campo, one of the graduates, reflected on her experience.

She told the Department of Public Information (DPI), “The training was amazing. It was a journey I thought I would never accomplish, but as the weeks went by, it became easier and more fun.”

Another graduate, Shonetta Samuels, echoed these sentiments, noting that the training was both exciting and challenging. She added that with so much bamboo in their community, it was thrilling to learn how to utilise this resource effectively.

The 30-day training programme provided participants with a comprehensive introduction to the craft of bamboo and rattan weaving.

Items made during bamboo weaving programme

The curriculum covered a wide range of topics, including the characteristics and uses of bamboo, the production and dyeing of bamboo strips, and the operation of bamboo weaving tools.

Participants also mastered fundamental weaving techniques, such as cross-over, heron bow, and Hasagana weaving, and gained practical skills in creating items like flower vessels and baskets.

Throughout the training, the participants produced approximately 300 pieces across three major categories: flat bamboo weaving, three-dimensional bamboo weaving, and simulated bamboo weaving.

GTA Director Kamrul Baksh praised the graduates’ craftsmanship and emphasised the importance of harnessing the area’s abundant bamboo resources.

“I am really happy that you were able to take this course and utilise this very important resource, bamboo,” he said.

Baksh also highlighted the GTA’s commitment to further developing the programme, indicating plans for a second phase and ensuring that the products created reach wider markets beyond Santa Aratack Mission.

As the community prepares for the upcoming Indigenous Heritage Month, the GTA has encouraged participants to showcase their new skills at these events.

Additionally, plans are underway, in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and the Ministry of Agriculture, to cultivate the ideal species of bamboo for continued production of bamboo crafts in the region.

