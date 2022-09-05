$2B expended to expand water supply network between January to June

-2022 Mid-year report

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has injected some $2 billion to expand the water supply networks across the country between January to June this year.

Commendably, potable water coverage on the coast stood at 97 per cent at the end of June 2022, compared to the coverage target of 98 per cent for the entire year.

With the ongoing expansion of the Sophia and Eccles water treatment plants, approximately 48,000 residents will benefit from improved water quality by the end of this year.

A number of hinterland communities will also see significant water supply boost.

The Ministry of Finance’s 2022 Mid-Year Report disclosed that of the $394.5 million allocated for hinterland water supply systems, $164.3 million was expended.

Government has spent $2 billion for water supply upgrades between January to June 2022

New wells and distribution networks will be completed in Phillipai, Isseneru, Waramadong and Tasserene in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven), Itabac, Sand Hill, Maikwak and Kaman in Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), and Yakarinta and Katoka in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

According to the finance ministry’s report, the projects will be completed by the end of 2022.

Currently, about 61 per cent of the hinterland population has access to potable water, and once the projects are completed, the administration’s 2022 target of 70 per cent will be well in order.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the village of Achiwib, in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, will see major extension in its water distribution system.

During his recent outreach to the village, Dr Ali said $15 million will be made available in the 2023 budget to continue the effort.

The PPP/C Government has already injected more than $1.5 billion to increase access to safe, clean and reliable water in hinterland and riverine communities throughout Guyana.

Meanwhile, 15,000 residents are now receiving eight to 24 hours water supply, following the installation of a new well at Parika Backdam, as well as the installation of transmission and distribution mains at Parika, Region Three.

Additionally, construction works are ongoing on a new artesian well at Chesney, Region Six, benefitting approximately 21,000 residents, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The upgrading of transmission mains on Church Street, Georgetown is ongoing and will also be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, efforts to reduce non-revenue water were boosted by the installation of 9,500 water meters on service connections, during the first six months of 2022.

The intervention has seen the reduction in water losses from 68.6 per cent in 2021 to 67.2 per cent in the first half of 2022, while further reduction to 64 per cent is expected in the second half, with the installation of an additional 10,500 meters.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

