$3.1B spent to transform 373 roads across Demerara County

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU) has completed upgrades to 373 roads across Georgetown, East Bank Demerara (EBD), East Coast Demerara (ECD), and West Bank Demerara (WBD) at a cost of $3.1 billion.

This extensive initiative delivered over 120.2 kilometres of road improvements, marking the largest infrastructure project undertaken by the SPU.

This is according to information provided to the Department of Public Information (DPI) by the head of the SPU, Collin Gittens on Friday.

He noted that on the East Bank of Demerara, a total of $1.39 billion was invested to upgrade 47.4 kilometers of roads in Eccles, Farm, Mc Doom, Timehri, Golden Grove, and Diamond.

Similar works were executed on the East Coast of Demerara, which saw works covering 6.47 kilometres in communities such as Annandale, Logwood, Enmore, Plaisance, Atlantic Ville, and Liliendaal.

The upgrades, costing $200.8 million, have improved accessibility in these areas.

In the capital, a total of 50.1 kilometres of roads were upgraded across 20 communities, including Alexander Village, East Ruimveldt, Albouystown, Kitty, Lodge, and Campbellville.

This initiative, worth $1.15 billion is part of the government’s efforts to transform urban mobility and enhance economic development in the various communities.

Added to these infrastructural developments, works across the West Bank of Demerara are ongoing, with 15 roads spanning 16.3 kilometres in La Parfaite Harmonie and Schoonord being rehabilitated at a cost of $353.9 million.

The ministry lauded the project as a milestone in road development, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing infrastructure nationwide.

