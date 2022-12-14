30 cattle farmers from Regions 2,3,4,5, & 6 benefit from breeding bulls

Large-scale cattle farmers from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six signed agreements with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) for the use of breeding bulls to improve their stock.

The initiative forms part of the agency’s genetic improvement programme as the government works towards developing the local cattle industry.

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha said 64 hybrid breeding bulls were brought from Texas to assist with the programme.

“Last year when we had the flood a lot of animals died. Some farmers received cash and others were promised assistance in the form of genetic material. Since we took office the government has been working to develop the cattle industry for both beef and dairy production. When we look at the entire livestock sector, more so the cattle industry, it was decided that we’ll import these hybrid animals so that we can collaborate with farmers to help them improve their herds. Farmers will have to sign an agreement because these animals are the property of the state and can be retrieved at any time. GLDA will also be checking with you to ensure these animals remain healthy. You will also have to assist other farmers in your area to develop their herds,” the minister explained.

The bulls arrived in Guyana last October.

