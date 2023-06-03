3,000 residents to benefit from new well at Anna Catherina

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited bids for the construction of a 10-inch well at Anna Catherina, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This well, which is estimated to reach a depth of 600 to 700 feet, will service the new housing settlement being developed there.

Director of Projects at GWI, Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Daniels, revealed this to the information to the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an invited comment on Thursday.

He added that the depth of the well will be finalised based on where water-bearing sands are found.

“We expect to get out of that well, a bit more than 180 cubic metres per hour—at a minimum. But why the well is necessary, is because of the new housing developments that are taking place at Anna Catherina, Edinburgh, and Stewartville. There are others… but those are the main ones,” he explained.

Construction ongoing on a previous well at Diamond

Daniels noted that these settlements are south of the existing population, and as such, a well had to be constructed in addition to the Fellowship water treatment plant.

“As you know, those lots have already been given out. People have started to build, and of course, the complaint is that we don’t have the infrastructure in there to allow them to [easily] access water and so on. But that is why the well is so urgent, and it is intended to bring immediate relief to ensure that people can get on with the business of developing their lands, their lives, and their homes,” Daniels said.

The well is estimated to take four months or less to be completed. It is expected to supply water to more than 3,000 households once completed.

