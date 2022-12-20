$30M refurbished Sophia kitchen opens

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday December 20, 2022 officially declared open the refurbished Sophia Kitchen.

With an injection of approximately $30 Million, the facility features a state-of-the art kitchen and recreational area conducive to learning for the children.

A before and after comparison of the facility

At the simple opening, subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, ““I thought this would be a very good way of giving those children who are in State care an environment where the can bond, where they can

enjoy a meal in a good atmosphere and where those persons who prepare their meals with love and care could have a safe environment where they can prepare meals in comfort.”

Assistant Director of Childcare and Protection Agency, Levine Gouveia noted “This is a welcomed venture, the children will not just eat meals but socialize, do their assignments, so this is an environment that will cater to their holistic development.”

With nearly 15 years of service to the facility, head of the kitchen Sarah Rogers highlighted that this upgrade is much needed.

A view of the inside of the facility

“It was very needed because the conditions we were working under wasn’t workable so we are very grateful for this upgrade from the Ministry of Human Services…this is very good for us, we are very happy to have this facility…we were trying to do our best with the conditions we were working in because we got to cook for the children, we try our best to work out the situation and it will obviously be better because it is better working facility, better working conditions, more space and everything,” she said.

Immediately after the opening the children under state care joined Minister Persaud to bake cookies and make cupcakes with the new equipment at the facility before joining her in making Christmas cards.

One of the teens in the home was overjoyed to be baking cookies. She stated that she was happy to feel the love from Minister Persaud and the ministry at this time of the year.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

