311 prisoners complete training programmes as part of reform efforts

Some 311 inmates housed at the Lusignan, Timehri, Camp Street and Mazaruni Prison facilitates now possess basic income-generating skillsets, after completing several training programmes offered by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Inmates are now trained in the areas of carpentry, joinery, technology, culinary arts, crop and animal husbandry, aquaculture, wellness and success, elementary cake, pastries and cooking, literacy, family reconciliation and anger management.

According to a release from the prison service, separate graduation ceremonies were held over the past few days.

Officers in charge of the four prison locations at the graduation ceremonies explained that the aim is to empower the inmates with valuable skills that would aid them in securing good jobs after their release. This would make it less likely for them to return to a life of crime.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons (Ag) Nicklon Elliot pointed out that the prison is obligated to provide prisoners with the necessary skills.

“Mr. Elliot is optimistic that as the prison infrastructure continues to be developed, more prisoners will benefit from the rehabilitative programmes,” the release noted.

The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs is adamant that inmates be provided with training opportunities, allowing them to equip themselves with skillsets and improve their literacy levels while serving their sentences.

Of the $5.5 billion budgeted in 2023 for the Prison Service, the government has earmarked $100 million for the training of 1,500 inmates, to support their rehabilitation and social transformation in preparation for their exit from the prison system.

