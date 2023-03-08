32 police officers certified in heavy-duty equipment operation

As part of the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) efforts to continue building the country’s human resource capacity, some 32 officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), including four women, graduated from the heavy-duty equipment operation training programme on Wednesday.

The graduation was held at the Ministry of Labour, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, officials, and the graduates

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several graduates who commended the training programme.

Renetta Bentham shared how beneficial the programme is for many women.

Renetta Bentham, graduate

“We understand how important it is for women to become involved not only in duties where we have to sit behind a desk but we can get more physical in terms of machinery and other stuff.

” We should get involved; this is no longer a man’s thing to do,” she stated.

Tamika Rodrigues, graduate

Meanwhile, Tamika Rodrigues highlighted that “I would encourage them 100 per cent to venture off into a programme like this. The mere fact that you don’t find females doing this. The fact that we’re now deciding, breaking barriers and venture off into these different programmes. I would tell them to go right ahead confidently and outshine the males.”

She stated that the most challenging part of the programme was balancing work and her studies.

Rodrigues intends to also pursue the mechanical training course.

Devon Charles, graduate

Another graduate, Devon Charles while commending the government, noted that, “Basically, it’s like after I leave the Guyana Police Force, I have something to do. It’s a great initiative.”

During his charge to the graduates, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton emphasised that government will continue to provide training programmes geared at ensuring citizens, including women, are provided with the necessary skill sets to match the country’s development.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over a certificate to one of the graduates

The female graduates were commended for pursuing the programme and were further urged to make use of the many opportunities available to them.

Minister Hamilton said men must play an integral role in the development of the women in their lives, “therefore, we have a responsibility and a duty to ensure that the women in our lives, we make a contribution to develop her life. We must understand that.”

BIT continues in its efforts to provide free technical and vocational training programmes to upskill Guyanese across the country.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over a certificate to one of the graduates

The BIT offers more than 83 skills training programmes, which are accessible to citizens countrywide, which include motor mechanics, plumbing, catering, information technology, garment construction, fibre optic installation, small engine and solar panel repairs, and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Acting CEO of BIT, Saskia Eastman, Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves, and other staff of BIT also attended the ceremony.

