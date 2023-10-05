323 Annai, Kwatamang households receive solar systems

Households of Annai and its satellite village Kwatamang in North Rupununi, Region Nine are now beneficiaries of reliable and clean energy, through the government’s solar photovoltaic (PV) systems distribution exercise.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai delivered the systems to the two communities. She was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing residents of Kwatamang.

In Annai, 158 systems were delivered, while 165 were distributed in Kwatamang bringing it to a total of 323. Villagers were eager to receive the systems on Wednesday and they have all expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling its commitment and making an effort to better their livelihoods.

Richard Bartholowmew of Kwatamang said, “We are so thankful. We have been hearing about this for so long but now it is a reality. As villagers, we are seeing it, and I am saying thanks to the government for all that it is doing for the people.”

Norma Cambridge, 59, also of Kwatamang shared similar sentiments as she noted that the new systems are much bigger than the ones she previously received.

Annai households receiving the solar PV system from the Minister of Amerindian Affairs

“Today I see a bigger one and I am thankful to this government because the children have to study and we never had lights,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Elena Jorell of Central Annai stated, “I stand up here to say thank you to the government, that my government has sent in solar panels so that the families can have lights in their homes to do many activities, study with our children.”

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock delivering remarks at Annai

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai expressed satisfaction that the commitment made to the Amerindian population is being fulfilled through the distribution of solar PV systems.

The programme, she reminded was made possible through the 2009 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) coined by former President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

“This is a government that is serious about the engagement with its people because we cannot make decisions on our own for everyone. We do not claim to know everything. The people will have to work should to shoulder and partner with the government in decision making,” the minister emphasised.

Several communities in Region Nine have already received solar PV systems over the past weeks, including Kumu, Quarrie, and satellite villages of St Ignatius, Karasabai, Achiwuib, Rupunau, and Karaudanau.

The Solar Home Systems Project will see 30,000 households in the hinterland, rural, and riverine communities receiving a 150-watt solar system for the use of electricity, with an endurance of 25 years, once used cautiously.

The government has signed a US$7.2 million credit agreement with the Government of India, facilitated by the Exim Bank for the supply and delivery of these solar PV systems to these communities.

