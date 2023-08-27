33 Region Two residents being trained in electrical installation, joinery

Some 33 residents of Region Two are participating in the electrical installation and joinery skills training programmes, being offered by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), at the 8th of May Secondary School, in Dartmouth.

A total of 18 persons are undergoing the electrical installation course, while the remaining 15 are being trained in joinery.

Participant receiving tool kit from Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

During a recent visit to the region, Minister Joseph Hamilton said his ministry will continue to make programmes available for Guyanese to be well-skilled and certified.

He encouraged the trainees to be innovative in their craft, as it helps to promote longevity in their careers.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton hands over a tool kit to a trainee

“As a technician, anything that is technical suggests that you have to be innovative. You will learn the skills, but you have to utilise innovation in your circumstances…You have to put some thought into application and innovation,” Minister Hamilton pointed out.

One of the trainees receiving tool kit from Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

The trainees were also encouraged to pursue other training programmes that would complement their existing certifications.

Participants were also advised to use the services of the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), which is responsible for registering job seekers, as a way of securing future employment.

Some of the participants of the electrical installation and joinery skills training programmes in Region Two

Meanwhile, each person undergoing training received the requisite tools to complete the programmes.

In an effort to ensure every Guyanese has equal access to opportunities, BIT continues to offer its technical and vocational training courses across regions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

