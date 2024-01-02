3,335 persons trained in 50 occupational areas by BIT in 2023

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) has qualified 3,335 persons from across the country in 50 occupational areas from the $488 million allocated in 2023.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Tuesday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Minister Hamilton underlined, “Of that total, we trained 154 persons with disabilities via BIT programmes in conjunction with one of the disability organisations. Also, presently, we are engaged with the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) training 312 persons in Regions Five and Six in the heavy-duty equipment operation programme.”

The labour ministry, along with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has also trained 420 Community Service Officers (CSOs), as tractor operators and the supervisors for the ICT hubs.

A total of 638 women were trained in 21 non-traditional occupational areas including building construction, welding and fabrication, electrical installation and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Trainees in a workshop

“In every region, wherever they are located, BIT continues to execute training programmes in those communities… these programmes and training are not haphazard. They are in keeping with the manifesto’s promises,” the labour minister reemphasised.

Construction and rehabilitation works are ongoing on six training facilities to provide training programmes in New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Unity Mahaica, Lethem, Bina Hill and Mongrippa Hill, Bartica.

