347 Region Seven residents trained by BIT to date

Over the past three years, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) has significantly impacted the lives of 347 individuals in Region Seven through comprehensive training in 14 occupational skills.

The 201 females and 146 males who are now skilled and ready for the world of work received certification in programmes such as building construction, heavy-duty equipment operation, electrical installation, commercial food preparation, and photovoltaic systems solar installation.

Minister Hamilton and some of the trainees

This was revealed by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Thursday, at the ministry’s office, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, about 46 persons are currently engaged in hard skills training, which include boat building, welding and fabrication, and electrical installation. The courses, which started earlier this year, will culminate by year-end.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton inspecting ongoing training programmes in Bartica, Region Seven

“We have about 10 to 15 females in the two programmes. But the boat building programme, the majority of persons are females who are involved.” Minister Hamilton said.

The programmes, which are free of cost, are tailored to enhance the quality of life of the trainees by equipping them with the requisite skillsets to earn an income or become entrepreneurs.

One of the trainees constructing a boat

Plans are afoot to expand the programmes throughout Guyana, especially in areas where a great demand for these training opportunities exist.

For 2024, Minister Hamilton revealed plans to implement new training courses, which in addition to quality will focus on volume.

Trainees in the boat building programme

Minister Hamilton explained, “I believe we have to take our programmes to a different place. In some areas, we have to churn out innovation. The training…must graduate to where trainees can do special projects by utilising new technology…And by employing these new technologies via innovation, we can be able to do some things in a more efficient way.”

To date, some 11,275 persons have benefitted from skills training through BIT in all the regions. Of that amount, 4,283 are males and 6,992 are females.

One of the trainees welding

The programmes also aid in community development by providing a multitude of skill sets, while boosting Guyana’s economy.

Minister Hamilton recently inspected ongoing training programmes, offered through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), in Bartica, Region Seven.

