350 women to be trained at WIIN’s business workshop

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) on Tuesday launched its first ever business workshop, targeting 350 women countrywide.

The women will benefit from a three-day comprehensive training in practical skills needed to create and sustain their own businesses.

Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, noted at the launch that WIIN was conceptualised to foster empowerment and financial stability among women through free skills training in a number of areas. She said the workshop is the next step for women to develop their own niche.

“When WIIN was conceptualised, I wanted to ensure that there was a comprehensive framework that you could, on your own take advantage of, so that you can climb every round of that framework, and make sure at the end of it, you are in a better place than you started off.

“The business clinics are key and crucial to you achieving what you want to achieve for yourself, in other words, armed with all the learning that you have whether it is professional care, whether it is garment construction, whether it is graphic design, whatever you learnt. What do you do with it? And this is where it gets very exciting because it is important to look outside of the norms to find your niche in your community, and in the wider country.”

The workshop will run from May 10- 12, with different groups of participants each day. They will cover a number of topics such as, how does business planning promote growth, what makes a great business, business plan writing, and what do banks look for in a business plan among others.

Training is being provided by partners from the Small Business Bureau (SBB), Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD), Demerara Bank, Action Invest Caribbean Incorporated, the Master Class Institute, Guyana Tourism Authority, Nations Inc., Scotia Bank Guyana and Republic Bank.

Due to the overwhelming response during registration, the ministry will be extending the workshop days to facilitate this high demand.

Upon completing the workshop participants will receive a business proposal and certificate from the ministry.

