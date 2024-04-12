36 Region Three residents receive steel, cement vouchers

A total of 36 residents of Region Three on Friday received steel and cement vouchers from the government to aid in the construction of their homes.

The distribution event took place at the compound of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara in Region Three.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over the steel and cement voucher to a beneficiary

Those constructing homes valued at $6 million or less were provided with steel and one sling of cement to construct their foundation, while persons with budgets ranging from $6 to $25 million received two slings of cement.

One of the beneficiaries, Bhasmattie Seenarine expressed her immense gratitude for the voucher. “Now, I can start my home since this is a very big help for me,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister Croal handing over steel and cement vouchers to some of the beneficiaries

Another beneficiary, Nazima DeFreitas from Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, emphasised the significance of the assistance in offsetting building material expenses.

“I am happy about it because it will do a lot for me. I am glad that we could get the cement and such for free. I have to do my fence and all of that,” DeFreitas expressed.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deonarine Sookdeo said the voucher came at the appropriate time and will significantly help his family’s home construction efforts.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over a voucher to Bhasmattie Seenarine

“I waited a long time and I finally got through,” the man exclaimed.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, highlighted the substantial injection of some $41.7 million into Region Three’s economy.

“In Region Three, we have issued 167 vouchers under the steel and cement programme. The government is committed to facilitating your homeownership,” he said.

Overall, approximately 1,095 vouchers, amounting to an injection of about $274 million, have been issued under this initiative.

Minister Croal handing over steel and cement vouchers to some of the beneficiaries

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, underscored the overarching goal of improving people’s lives through investments in the economy, thereby enhancing access to homeownership, basic utilities, and other benefits.

The beneficiaries can redeem their vouchers at designated locations including Gafson’s Industries Limited, National Hardware, Cemmax Procurement and Contracting Inc, David Persaud Investments Ltd, and Eddie’s Managerial and General Service.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

