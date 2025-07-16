$360M state-of-the-art TVET facility commissioned in Bartica

The Ministry of Education continues to transform Guyana’s educational landscape with the commissioning of a brand-new, over $360M Practical Instruction Department (PID) at Bartica Secondary School.

This milestone marks the sixth such facility completed under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDEP), a flagship initiative that is changing the way education prepares young people for the world of work.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, emphasised that this is the fifth such facility she has opened in under three years; a testament to the ministry’s unwavering commitment to expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) across the country, even after the significant setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that similar facilities have already been opened at locations such as Fellowship, Hopetown, Beterverwagting, and St Ignatius, with each serving as a hub for skill development and empowerment.

Minister of Education, Honourable Priya Manickchand, unveiling the plaque for the $360M Practical Instruction Department at Bartica Secondary School

The newly commissioned Bartica PID is a modern, purpose-built training centre constructed by KP Thomas and Sons and supervised by CEMCO Engineering.

The facility costs $273 million to construct and supervise, with an additional $87 million invested in tools and equipment.

The project falls under GSDEP, which is funded through a US$14.04 million partnership between the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Guyana. Of this, US$11.7 million came from the CDB loan facility, US$552,000 from a grant, and US$1.79 million in counterpart funding from the Government of Guyana.

Minister Manickchand underscored that this facility represents far more than a new building. It reflects the government’s broader intention to provide students with real options, academic and practical.

She expressed her delight at seeing boys taking up commercial food preparation and girls excelling in motor repairs, pointing to a shift in thinking that allows young people to pursue skills based on their interest and talent rather than outdated gender norms.

Minister of Education, Honourable Priya Manickchand, inspects one of the workshops at the new Practical Instruction Department at Bartica Secondary School

This Practical Instruction Department is equipped with modern training spaces for a wide range of technical disciplines. It features a commercial food preparation kitchen with all the necessary equipment found in a professional culinary environment.

The motor vehicle and small engine workshop includes hydraulic lifts, a digital wheel alignment system, and diagnostic tools capable of servicing everything from family cars to heavy-duty machinery.

The welding workshop is outfitted for arc, MIG, and acetylene welding, while the furniture-making workshop features high-grade saws and woodworking equipment. There is also a masonry and plumbing workshop with everything from tile cutters to concrete vibrators. Additionally, the facility boasts a rehabilitated smart classroom equipped with computers, a smartboard, and Starlink internet to support digital learning.

Students in the welding workshop

The minister also addressed the growing global conversation about the value of skills versus academic degrees. She noted that the world is increasingly recognising that technical skills are just as valuable, if not more marketable, than traditional academic qualifications.

She emphasised that the government is not limiting students to only academic subjects or predefined career paths, but instead, offering them access to both academic learning and technical training so they can choose what suits them best in a rapidly changing world.

Minister Manickchand remarked that if given the chance, she would explore skill-based training like tiling, describing it as not only lucrative but also highly creative and fulfilling. Her message was clear: that education should be about exposure, creativity, choice, and empowerment.

This newly commissioned facility in Bartica is part of a national push to ensure that students in every region have access to TVET. The GSDEP project has already delivered similar facilities in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, and Nine.

The commissioning reaffirms the Ministry of Education’s commitment to a more inclusive, modern, and skill-focused education system. One that meets the needs of today’s learners and tomorrow’s workforce.

Minister of Education, Honourable Priya Manickchand, inspects the dishes that were prepared by the students