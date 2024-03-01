38 Region Seven residents receive steel, cement subsidy

Thirty-eight residents of Region Seven now have additional support to commence the construction of their houses, as they received their steel and cement subsidy vouchers, on Thursday.

The housing outreach was hosted at Bartica Community Centre Ground, Region Seven.

Several beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the housing subsidy initiative.

Beneficiary, Iver Melville said that the timely issuance of the voucher presents a great opportunity to aid in the construction of his house.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addressing the residents of Region Seven

“I am very happy for it and I was looking forward to it. I was very appreciative when I received the call to come and uplift the voucher,” Melville told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another beneficiary, Shawn Griffith expressed his happiness for the additional support as a result of the subsidy.

Melville noted, “I feel so great about it. The promise which was made was delivered.”

Beneficiary, Jennifer Kryenhoff of Two Miles, Region Seven who was extremely elated extended gratitude to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who committed to providing housing support to her last year since her house is in dire need of repairs.

“I feel very good. The president is doing a lot of good things. I see they are making the roads very good here,” Kryenhoff further stated.

Beneficiary, Carol Newton said she is grateful for the voucher since she has been doing everything on her own.

“When my house is completed, I will be thankful for the people who gave me the cement… This will help me out a lot more,” Newton expressed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal highlighted that the steel and cement support initiative was coined to enable persons who want to construct their houses.

In the region, Minister Croal highlighted, a “$9 million investment on this subsidy programme for the steel and cement [initiative].”

As a result of today’s distribution, about 1,096 vouchers have been distributed throughout Guyana since the distribution commenced in October 2022.

Today’s event forms part of the housing outreach in the region which is being spearheaded by the ministry.

Minister Croal was joined by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, Region Seven’s Prime Ministerial Representative, Erwin Ward, Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kerwin Ward and other officials and staff of the ministry.

