39 persons to be trained as Biomedical technicians to improve healthcare

Thirty-nine persons from across the country will be trained to operate and maintain medical equipment in hospitals and other health facilities with the launching of the Biomedical Programme on Friday.

Guyana continues to make major advancements in the health sector with the utilisation of technology to enhance the sector.

The programme stems from a collaboration among the Ministries of Health and Public Service, and Medical Aid International.

The launch was hosted at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the importance of training biomedical technicians to staff health facilities countrywide.

A section of the audience during the launch at the Racquet Centre

“The turnaround time and downtime can be drastically reduced from months and years to basically hours. We need people to be working in these areas. That’s where you come in because apart from training doctors and nurses, we have to get biomedical technicians in each of these places… You are given a unique opportunity to be part of the programme,” the health minister told the technicians.

When the participants complete the programme, they are also assured of immediate employment as biomedical technicians in hospitals and health centres.

The duration of the training is 75 hours which will be self-paced and conducted virtually.

Also, comprehensive biomedical kits will be provided which include, laptops, instruments and manuals that complete a range of training resources.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy said that providing this programme is a momentous step undertaken by Guyana.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy

To the participants, Dr Ramsammy expressed, “You are a critical member of the health team. We can’t provide the high quality of care that we are talking about unless we have our biomedical engineers.”

Head of Academic Research and Development of Medical Aid International, Emily Spessert, Director of Standards and Technical at MOH, Dr Julian Amsterdam, Programme Director at Medical Aid International, Tim Beacon

