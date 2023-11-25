$3M in agriculture inputs distributed to Crabwood Creek farmers

Farmers of Crabwood Creek, Region Six received a total of $3 million in agriculture inputs, including farming posts and barbed wire, to construct a fence to prevent cattle from destroying the crops.

The items which were handed over included 1,500 posts and 160 rolls of barbed wire.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing residents of Crabwood Creek

The handing over took place during the farmers’ meeting hosted at Crabwood Creek Community Centre on Friday, where several concerns were raised by farmers including drainage and irrigation, among others.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said the funding for the items was provided by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA).

As Guyana continues on its trajectory to have a vibrant and resilient sector, Minister Mustapha reaffirmed that farmers will continue to receive the necessary support and inputs to boost food productivity.

“Crabwood Creek is an area that is an important agricultural area, both in rice and cash crops. And we have to continue to give support to the farmers to ensure that they get the kind of support that we want to give them,” noted the minister.

In relation to irrigation, Minister Mustapha informed that plans are in place to provide an efficient drainage system since some of the old pumps were reactivated.

He indicated that the committee in the region should work along with all the farmers to ensure they benefit from an adequate supply of water.

Minister Mustapha handing over the barbed wire

“For Crabwood Creek, we set up a small committee to work with us with the D and I people…So we do not have contradictory information. I want you to help us to manage the system. We have to put systems in place. Sometimes, we might have to schedule the water so that one area can be provided with water,” the agriculture minister stated.

Shortly, a machine will be made available to conduct excavation works.

For 2024, Minister Mustapha stated that a system can be incorporated to highlight the number of cash crops and rice farmers in the area, to decide the hours of work each farmer will receive from the machine.

Agriculture is important to attain food security, as Guyana is driving the agriculture agenda regionally, the minister emphasised.

Farmers will benefit from the $850 million in fertilisers which was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, he added.

Minister Mustapha also handed over a gasoline tiller to Tagore Memorial Secondary School. Free planting materials will be made available soon for the cash crops.

