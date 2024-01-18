$4.6B allocated for sports advancement in 2024

Improving sporting infrastructure is critical for the development of budding and seasoned athletes and also adds to the transformation of the sector.

Against this backdrop, the government is looking to spend a whopping $4.6 billion for the advancement of sports in Guyana this year.

Ongoing works on Community Ground in Sophia, Georgetown

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh said more will be done to ensure that Guyanese, particularly the young people have access to world-class sporting facilities.

Minister Singh was at the time presenting the 2024 national budget in the National Assembly on Monday.

One noteworthy initiative coming out of the budget is the upgrading of sports grounds in every region amounting to the tune of $1 billion.

Over 250 sports grounds received a much-needed facelift through the government’s injection of $1.2 billion last year.

This will significantly add to the new complement of grounds slated to be rehabilitated this year.

Further monies from the budget allocation will be expended to continue the construction of the international stadiums at Crane in Region Three and Palmyra in Region Six.

“Works have already commenced at Palmyra,” Minister Singh revealed.

Additionally, from the allocation works will continue on the construction of the synthetic track in Region Six, which is expected to be completed this year.

Adding to the complement of synthetic tracks in Regions Three and Ten.

Installation of international standard floodlights will be installed at the Bayrock sporting ground in Linden this year. In 2023, the government installed similar floodlights at the Anna Regina Multi-purpose facility, Uitvlugt community ground, and synthetic tracks in Regions Six and Ten to further enhance the conditions, allowing athletes to improve their skills.

