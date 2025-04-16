40 designers to participate in the inaugural Origins Guyana Fashion Festival

Thirty-one local designers and nine international designers will be participating in the Origins Guyana Fashion Festival, which is set to take place from May 2-4 in Georgetown.

The diverse lineup of designers will span several fashion disciplines, including African and Indian-inspired designs, Indigenous wear, contemporary fashion, jewellery, and other specialty lines.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond

In preparation for the event, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, M.P., met with participating designers at the Railway Courtyard on Tuesday. She noted that local talent is being brought to the forefront through the festival.

“Guyana is brimming with untapped talent and creativity. The Origins Fashion Festival is a platform to elevate our designers, empower creatives, and spotlight Guyana as a serious player in the regional and international fashion industry,” the Minister said.

She reminded attendees that the event is being organized to meet the highest standards, and emphasized that the long-term vision extends far beyond this showcase.

“We are not just hosting a fashion show,” she noted. “We are laying the foundation for a resilient, professional fashion industry—one that generates sustainable livelihoods for our designers.”

In addition to runway shows, the festival will feature a series of industry-focused workshops and developmental activities aimed at building capacity within the creative sector. Event Consultant and designer Keisha Edwards shared that the festival would include sessions on fashion illustration and design, the role of artificial intelligence in the creative economy, and professional makeup artistry.

“These workshops are essential courses that provide the technical foundation and business insights our creatives need to thrive in an evolving global industry,” Edwards explained.

Among the many creatives preparing to hit the runway, fashion illustrator and designer Roberto Teekah shared his enthusiasm about being part of the event.

“To be able to share the stage with both emerging talents and seasoned designers who have worked tirelessly to sustain and evolve Guyana’s fashion industry is inspiring,” Teekah said.

Similarly, Salina Cruickshank, founder of Sally’s Stitch Fix, expressed her excitement about participating in what she described as a milestone moment in her career.

“This is the first event of this scale that I have ever been a part of, and I’m truly honoured,” she said.

Rehearsals for the event are already underway, and the coordinators are currently assessing the need to recruit additional models to accommodate the large number of participating designers. The full lineup of activities, as well as access passes, will be made available to the public by the end of this week.

