40 persons graduate from OPM’s ‘Train the Trainer’ programme

Forty persons residing in Central Lethem, Region Nine, and surrounding communities recently graduated from the Office of the Prime Minister- Industry and Innovations Unit’s ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.

The programme aimed at offering professional and ICT skillsets in areas such as advanced Computing, Office Productivity, Web Development Troubleshooting and Internet Security, among others.

Forty persons graduate from the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme

Participants were instructed in the areas of Introduction to computers and Fundamentals of ICT, Word Processing (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet Computing, Cyber Security and Online Safety and Teaching Methodologies for ICT Education.

The one-week programme attracted persons from Tabatinga, St. Ignatius, Quarrie, Kumu, Moco Moco, Central Rupununi and Annai.

The programme will promote sustainability in these communities, as these persons are now equipped with the necessary skills to train other persons in their communities in the properties of ICT.

The recent programme in Central Lethem is a follow-up to the 2022 ‘Train the Trainers’ programme, which saw approximately 30 participants from Kwatamang, Wowetta, Rupertee, Annai Central and Aranaputa benefitting from ICT training.

The Industry and Innovations Unit has remained consistent in advancing the reach of ICT countrywide.

