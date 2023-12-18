4,000 children across Region Six receive Christmas gifts

More than 4,000 toys were distributed to children across Region Six as part of the government’s Christmas drive to bring cheer to children during the festive season.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha led the distribution exercise on Sunday in communities including Canefield Canje, Chesney, Port Mourant, Whim, Bloomfield, Mibicuri, Number 63, Crabwood Creek, Cromarty, Courtland, Fyrish, and Hampshire.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over toys to children in Region Six

He expressed his satisfaction to see the immense happiness on the children’s faces after receiving their gifts.

“I hope that you will use the gifts and you will enjoy yourself during the holiday…On behalf of the president and government, I want to wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” he said.

Minister Mustapha highlighted that this time of the year offers children a chance to have a great time and enjoy themselves.

“This is why we look forward to this period − giving and sharing. Today, we are seeing that the future of our children is bright. We are seeing more opportunities for our children. We are seeing more developmental goals being outlined for our children. We are seeing our children excelling in different fields,” the agriculture minister stressed.

The children were also urged to continue their studies throughout the holiday season in preparation for the upcoming school term.

Several government ministers are distributing toys in different regions to ensure that every child receives a Christmas gift.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over toys to children in Region Six Distribution of Christmas toys in Region Six Distribution of Christmas toys in Region Six Distribution of Christmas toys in Region Six

