$400M concrete production facility, oxygen plant commissioned in Region 10

-over 200 jobs created

The mining town of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), is set to benefit from major economic development, as Caribbean Concrete Guyana Incorporated officially opened its concrete production facility and oxygen plant at Amelia’s Ward on Friday.

Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

The first of its kind in the region, the $400 million investment by the Guyanese-owned company, a subsidiary of the Caribbean Concrete Limited of Dominica, is expected to create an estimated 200 jobs in Linden and surrounding communities.

Delivering the keynote address, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said the investment is a manifestation of the heightened investor response to the policy conditions created by the PPP/C Administration led by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“[The investment] represents a visible and tangible response to a very specific government policy to promote and attract investments in regions like region ten…We have the responsibility to ensure that investments like that are not encouraged and supported,”Dr Singh said.

The minister also spoke of the importance of such initiatives to community development and upliftment, even as he assured the people of Region 10 of the government’s unwavering support to improve their livelihoods.

The initiative came at a time when the government is pursuing massive infrastructural transformation throughout the region.

Commissioning of the concrete production facility and oxygen plant in Linden, Region 10

Already, the contract was signed for the US$190 million Linden to Mabura Road project, and funds are being acquired to commence resurfacing of the Soesdyke-Linden highway road.

The government has also commenced the construction of the first set of the ‘1000 homes’ project in Amelia’s Ward, while millions of dollars are being spent on community roads and other critical infrastructure.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Edghill, cited the Fiscal Enactment (Amendment) Act of 2008 which paved the way for incentives to be available for investments in every region. He, therefore, encouraged the residents to familiarise themselves with that legislation and take advantage of all the opportunities for investments to create jobs in the mining town.

“We are conscious that development needs to be taken to every part of the country, and that is why we are taking the necessary steps, and we are encouraging investment,”he said.

Minister of Housing of Dominica, Reginald Austrie, commended the company for the work they have been doing locally and regionally and looks forward to working with the company on future development projects.

The company also received two ISO Certifications for its new oxygen plant. In keeping with the company’s corporate social responsibility, the Owner of Caribbean Concrete Guyana, Amar Chetram also donated $1 million in oxygen installation materials to commence an Oxygen Installer training programme at the Linden Technical Institute.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Chief Executive Officer, Go-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams and other officials were also in attendance.

