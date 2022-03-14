$42M well commissioned in Jawalla

─ as govt seeks 100% hinterland potable water coverage by 2025

Approximately 600 residents of Jawalla, Region Seven, will now have potable water access for the first time, as a $42 million water distribution system has been commissioned in the Upper-Mazaruni village on Sunday.

The system was commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, during an outreach to several communities in the Upper Mazaruni at the weekend.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P assists a young child in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new well

He was accompanied by Hinterland Director, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Ramchan Jailall.

The scope of works included drilling of a deep water well, installation of pipe network with service connections, construction of a trestle with storage tanks, construction of a fence and the installation of a photovoltaic pumping system.

Minister Croal said the new system will see more than 90 percent of residents, including the school and hospital on the right bank of the river accessing potable water through their taps.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, drinking water from the new well

“Our intention is to ensure potable water reaches each and every community and we will deliver that during our first term in office,” Minister Croal assured residents.

He said investments made in Upper Mazaruni alone amounted to close to $100 million in just over a year. This includes the construction of the system at Jawalla, as well as Kamarang and Kurutuku.

This year, similar projects will be executed in Waramadong, and Phillipai, among other villages in Region Seven. These interventions will see the government investing close to $200 million.

“We have placed it in our 2022 budget programme…. we have already tendered for them and are currently at the evaluation stage,” he said.

Minister Croal noted that Guyana has signed on to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number Six, which speaks to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. He said His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to ensuring that resources are made available to provide every village with access to potable water.

Water flowing from a tap in Jawalla

Toshao Verron Henry said the new system will bring significant relief to residents, especially women who had to walk long distances to fetch water.

Henry expressed optimism that the government will deliver on its promise to expand the system to ensure every household benefits from the service.

Meanwhile, Community Support Officers are being trained to manage and maintain the water supply systems in hinterland communities. Minister Croal also announced that a sub-regional officer of GWI will be based in Kamarang to provide supervision.