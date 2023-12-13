4,444 individuals certified in various skills by BIT in 2023

A total of 4,444 individuals from the ten administrative regions have successfully graduated from various skills training programmes, free of cost, through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) for 2023.

BIT certified 187 individuals in Region One, 646 in Region Two, 320 in Region Three, 1,224 in Region Four, 254 in Region Five, 697 in Region Six, 265 in Region Seven, 118 in Region Eight, 190 in Region Nine, and 543 in Region Ten.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton hands over a certificate to a graduate

The programmes being offered have enabled the graduates to take on independent projects for personal growth while earning an income.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton commended the participants for taking advantage of the courses which will enhance their livelihoods and communities.

“We are thankful that these young people have offered themselves to us. And we will continue to do the necessary training in all the regions,” Minister Hamilton noted.

Welding and fabrication training being conducted

He explained that the ministry will be undertaking more developmental programmes in the coming year to improve the skillsets of Guyanese.

Additionally, the labour ministry through BIT has also collaborated with several village councils and other organisations to expand its reach, allowing more persons to receive technical and vocational training.

“We have to explore some more of the fibre optic cable technician programme and seek to have more persons trained in that area. It is becoming a new area. We started this programme two years ago. We have to develop that programme,” Minister Hamilton explained.

BIT has certified about 11, 275 persons in various occupational areas in three years.

The agency offers a slew of courses including fibre optic installation, building construction, boat building, welding and fabrication, cosmetology, electrical installation, heavy-duty equipment operation, early childhood development, and commercial food preparation, among others. People who wish to complete more than one course through BIT can do so without any difficulties. However, they must pursue a course that complements their certification.

