45 participants graduate from map reading, navigation course

Forty-five participants of the Guyana Mining School and Training Centre Incorporated (GMSTCI) Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation and Map Reading short course were provided with certificates on Wednesday, following their successful completion of the programme.

This is according to GMSTCI Administrator, Vaughn Felix.

Administrator of GMSTCI, Vaughn Felix

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Felix noted that the training aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills to effectively read and interpret maps.

Participants had the opportunity to learn about the basics of GPS, map reading, navigation, and the latest technologies and trends in the field. The training also focused on developing their practical skills, such as orienteering, plotting coordinates, and reading topographic maps.

Graduates of the GMSTCI GPS Navigation & Map Reading short course

Further, participants were taught to extract the coordinates of marked locations from the map, place points on maps at identified coordinates, and determine distances on a map.

Fundamental concepts of the GPS, such as its functions, components, sources of error, and proper maintenance of a GPS receiver, were also imparted.

Graduates of the GMSTCI GPS Navigation & Map Reading short course

Beneficiaries of the programme included members of the Amerindian People’s Association, National Bureau of Statistics, Central Housing and Planning Authority, Civil Defense Commission, Fanta Mining, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana National Road Safety Council, the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Company, Guyana Water Incorporated, Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, Hydrometeorological Services Office, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health, National Data Management Authority, and several interested individuals.

A second iteration of the programme has been eyed for May of this year.

